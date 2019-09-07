MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.31 N/A 5.47 15.57 MTS Systems Corporation 56 1.25 N/A 1.00 57.62

Table 1 highlights MKS Instruments Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MTS Systems Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MKS Instruments Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MKS Instruments Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

MKS Instruments Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. MTS Systems Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. Its rival MTS Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. MKS Instruments Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MKS Instruments Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.14% and an $117.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.68% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MKS Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, MTS Systems Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. was less bullish than MTS Systems Corporation.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats MTS Systems Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.