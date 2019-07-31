MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

We will be comparing the differences between MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.44 N/A 5.47 14.95 Fortive Corporation 81 3.78 N/A 2.17 37.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MKS Instruments Inc. and Fortive Corporation. Fortive Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MKS Instruments Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortive Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MKS Instruments Inc. and Fortive Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 44.4% 20.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Fortive Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. MKS Instruments Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and Fortive Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75

MKS Instruments Inc.’s upside potential is 31.92% at a $117.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortive Corporation is $87, which is potential 13.28% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MKS Instruments Inc. appears more favorable than Fortive Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares and 87.6% of Fortive Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Fortive Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.81% -16.17% -2.2% 12.41% -28.98% 26.47% Fortive Corporation -1.36% -7.36% 1.14% 8.16% 6.63% 20.25%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortive Corporation.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Fortive Corporation.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.