MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.69 N/A 5.47 15.57 Coherent Inc. 139 2.33 N/A 7.37 18.83

Table 1 highlights MKS Instruments Inc. and Coherent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Coherent Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MKS Instruments Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Coherent Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

MKS Instruments Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. From a competition point of view, Coherent Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Coherent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. MKS Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MKS Instruments Inc. and Coherent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Coherent Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of MKS Instruments Inc. is $117.5, with potential upside of 26.34%. Competitively Coherent Inc. has an average target price of $175, with potential upside of 15.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MKS Instruments Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MKS Instruments Inc. and Coherent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.68% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MKS Instruments Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Coherent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. was more bullish than Coherent Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.