MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) EPS Estimated At $1.11; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $1.11 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $1.22 EPS change or 52.36% from last quarter’s $2.33 EPS. MKSI’s profit would be $60.34 million giving it 17.57 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, MKS Instruments, Inc.’s analysts see -0.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $78.02. About 196,281 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 36 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 28 reduced and sold stakes in Audiocodes LTD. The funds in our database now have: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKS Instruments, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,218 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% or 200 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.03% or 16,652 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Group Incorporated has 0.19% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 196,761 shares. Paradigm Capital Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 33,100 shares. 48,888 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Morgan Stanley accumulated 40,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd holds 2% or 256,295 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Capital Management Incorporated has 3,403 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,861 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp stated it has 77,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 119,196 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications reported 608 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 8,079 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Group has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 4,401 shares.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for MKSI – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment on its Term Loan – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 7/1/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 62,617 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $455.40 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 33.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 254% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2019: AUDC, DBD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.