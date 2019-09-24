MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) At $94.27 Forms Bottom; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Sentiment Is 1.3

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) formed multiple bottom with $89.56 target or 5.00% below today’s $94.27 share price. MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 264,171 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 69 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 53 sold and reduced holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.97 million shares, up from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 49 New Position: 20.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85 million for 27.40 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $11500 lowest target. $116.67’s average target is 23.76% above currents $94.27 stock price. MKS Instruments had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold MKS Instruments, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 5,645 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 39,452 shares. Hm Payson And invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Alphaone Invest Service Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,820 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Bank holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 73 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 24,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 43,866 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Citadel Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 153,876 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Ltd has invested 0.09% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 125,241 shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. C. markets. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for 365,153 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 142,925 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 2.27% invested in the company for 844,793 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 1.35% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 384,735 shares.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.