MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 82 2.10 N/A 5.47 14.95 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MKS Instruments Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that MKS Instruments Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

MKS Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Schmitt Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 1.9 respectively. Schmitt Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MKS Instruments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.33% for MKS Instruments Inc. with consensus target price of $117.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.6% of Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of MKS Instruments Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc. has 18.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.81% -16.17% -2.2% 12.41% -28.98% 26.47% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.35% -5.58% -22.54% -19.71% 12.24% -21.99%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. has 26.47% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -21.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MKS Instruments Inc. beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.