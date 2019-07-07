MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 81 2.14 N/A 5.47 14.95 MTS Systems Corporation 53 1.24 N/A 1.00 56.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MKS Instruments Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation. MTS Systems Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MKS Instruments Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MKS Instruments Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than MTS Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

MKS Instruments Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

MKS Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, MTS Systems Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MKS Instruments Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MKS Instruments Inc. has a 50.60% upside potential and an average price target of $117.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MKS Instruments Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 99.15% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of MTS Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.81% -16.17% -2.2% 12.41% -28.98% 26.47% MTS Systems Corporation -0.8% 1.74% 7.75% 15.54% 6.98% 39.7%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. has weaker performance than MTS Systems Corporation

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors MTS Systems Corporation.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.