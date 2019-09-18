MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.68% of MKS Instruments Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MKS Instruments Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.20% 10.80% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MKS Instruments Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. N/A 83 15.57 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

MKS Instruments Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.40 2.65

$117.5 is the average target price of MKS Instruments Inc., with a potential upside of 26.96%. As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 85.38%. Based on the data shown earlier, MKS Instruments Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MKS Instruments Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. are 4.6 and 3. Competitively, MKS Instruments Inc.’s rivals have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MKS Instruments Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

MKS Instruments Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MKS Instruments Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MKS Instruments Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc.’s competitors beat MKS Instruments Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.