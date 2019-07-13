MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Comparing side by side

Both MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 82 2.14 N/A 5.47 14.95 Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 1.69 10.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MKS Instruments Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. Bel Fuse Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MKS Instruments Inc. is currently more expensive than Bel Fuse Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MKS Instruments Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that MKS Instruments Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. are 4.6 and 3. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 2.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MKS Instruments Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MKS Instruments Inc.’s average price target is $117.5, while its potential upside is 50.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MKS Instruments Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 50.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.59% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.81% -16.17% -2.2% 12.41% -28.98% 26.47% Bel Fuse Inc. -12.67% -15.7% 37.43% -19.15% -19.62% 30.84%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. has weaker performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.