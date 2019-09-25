Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Price Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Lifted Position; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased by $233.34 Million Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 10,655 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,499 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350.47 million, down from 2,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $237.86. About 35,959 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 610,353 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership holds 223,055 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com accumulated 539,807 shares. 3,536 are owned by Dana Advsrs Incorporated. Assetmark reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 35,000 shares. Utah Retirement owns 10,134 shares. Sit Invest owns 24,850 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.97% or 86,849 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 4,036 shares. John G Ullman Associate has invested 0.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 114,136 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank reported 31,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Llc accumulated 7,535 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sei Invs Co invested in 90,952 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Torray Lc has invested 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 50,000 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Opus Point Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Invs Lp has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,697 shares. Eastern National Bank stated it has 1,276 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 2,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.99% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Limited Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1.72M were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,239 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 122,889 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.13% or 234,763 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,785 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Techn. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,825 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $795.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl Nom. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide.