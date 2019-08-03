Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Declined While Sprott Has Lowered Position by $1.40 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ballentine Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 501,668 shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Liability stated it has 480 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.16% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Shelton Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 2,590 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Company owns 94,025 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 20,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 27 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 1,000 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Aperio Group Lc accumulated 25,308 shares. 25,965 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 26,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 8,305 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,158 shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,943 shares to 9,243 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

