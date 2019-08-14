Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holder Sprott Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; As Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose, Force Capital Management Cut Its Position

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 224,282 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 25,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MKS Instruments Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “MKS Instruments to Present at the 21st Annual KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum – Stockhouse” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deloitte Lists MKS Instruments (MKSI) in Technology Fast 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.07% or 24,325 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 19 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 119,196 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 20,000 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 506,098 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.13% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 94,290 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 2,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank accumulated 6,651 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Starr Interest Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,251 shares in its portfolio. Cetera reported 2,431 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Pennsylvania holds 0.03% or 9,025 shares. Estabrook Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 36,044 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 18,024 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.08% or 12,860 shares in its portfolio. 4,510 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 42,167 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,595 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis, New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 340,080 shares. American Century holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.82 million shares. United Automobile Association reported 65,405 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 21,729 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp reported 0.45% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,321 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.