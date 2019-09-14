Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $357,434; Intel (INTC) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Upped Position

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 460,449 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,937 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 53,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 3,367 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 2,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,152 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning has 129,282 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,330 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1.33 million shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 149,855 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fire Grp Incorporated owns 40,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Vista Prns, Oregon-based fund reported 15,660 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc holds 22,302 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Newfocus Finance Group holds 5,339 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 17,745 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 59,261 shares. Monetary Gru accumulated 36,245 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset owns 224,836 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Conn Prem Income Mun (NTC) by 46,449 shares to 74,115 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). International Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Frontier Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 323,196 shares. 12,097 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,177 shares. Greenwich Wealth invested in 10,308 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys has 10,134 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 120,352 shares. Zebra Management Lc holds 3,351 shares. Hm Payson Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Leuthold Grp Limited Company has invested 0.57% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 572,727 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications owns 16,280 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.