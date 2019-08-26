Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Stake by $1.50 Million; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 16,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 80,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 96,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 353,666 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 225,968 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,352 shares to 101,294 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 45,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,487 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 2,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Paradigm Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.27% or 33,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.03% or 1.12M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 22,062 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 2,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 651,951 shares in its portfolio. At National Bank & Trust owns 10,060 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 14,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP owns 14,208 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 4,401 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability reported 28,070 shares.

