Mks Instrument Com (MKSI) Stock Value Declined While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Raised Position by $2.37 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Shares Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc Com (MKSI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 25,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 839,788 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.14 million, up from 814,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 212,165 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 50,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 111,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 161,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 5.46M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,735 shares to 435,516 shares, valued at $36.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New Com (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

