Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holding by $3.53 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL)

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,771 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 117,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.83. About 347,901 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 305,344 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q2 GDP Beats Estimates on Strong Consumer Spending: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: RENT-A-CENTER, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Red Robin Resist Vintage Capital’s Takeover Attempt? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Accepts Vintage’s $1.37B Buyout Offer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,189 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Blackrock holds 6.69M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 73,455 were accumulated by Prudential Fin Inc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 12,432 shares. 69,114 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.01% or 60,036 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 360,026 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.22% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,346 shares. Water Island Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 66,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 190,954 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 40,987 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 257,366 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.11% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 85,953 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 40,217 shares. Strs Ohio holds 143,312 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 27,412 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs accumulated 63,551 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 4,949 shares. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 3,755 shares stake. Quantum Cap reported 2,783 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,655 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Aqr Lc accumulated 3,878 shares or 0% of the stock.