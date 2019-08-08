Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) as Valuation Declined; Redmond Asset Management Position in Markel Holding Co (MKL) Cut by $653,376 as Stock Rose

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (MKL) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 5,478 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 6,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $11.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1115.81. About 33,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 55.03 million shares traded or 167.51% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares to 13,695 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold $101,519. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was made by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com stated it has 296 shares. Chevy Chase Holding holds 525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,586 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 1,860 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP holds 4,690 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Pacifica Cap Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 381 shares. 392 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Nordea Mngmt has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Clarkston Cap Prns Lc reported 1.55% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 425 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 3% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

