Mkp Capital Management Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Has Decreased by $637,500; Botty Investors Has Cut Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 18.84 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.16 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Co reported 0% stake. Agf Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 21,642 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 13,353 shares or 0% of the stock. 126,300 are owned by Quantitative Inv Management Ltd. Paragon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.50M shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 134,365 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,902 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.32 million shares. Advantage Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Investors invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 1.47% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 1,800 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated. Cibc Asset Management has 124,198 shares. Montag A And Associate invested in 6,500 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

