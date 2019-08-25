Mkp Capital Management Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holding by $637,500; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Iowa State Bank Cut Its Holding by $641,212

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs reported 243,970 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 59,296 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Incorporated Ma has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Johns Inv Management holds 0.72% or 15,682 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) owns 23,083 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 69,214 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 19,994 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 95,525 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 24,168 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 53,134 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.31% or 2.20 million shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 2.15 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Co invested 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Verizon (VZ) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.