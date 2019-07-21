Mkp Capital Management Lowered Position in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) as Market Value Rose; Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose While Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed by $343,899 Its Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 563,971 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $340.63. About 188,722 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 21,830 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 310,482 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 40,283 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 1,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 14,945 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 517,866 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 693,237 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 273,080 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 27,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 3,627 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 666,260 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Landscape Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 201,833 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Utah Retirement System reported 5,392 shares. Fund Management Sa invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 565 shares. Cleararc Capital has 747 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,654 shares. 124,443 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Banbury Prtnrs Lc has 9.77% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 124,404 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,379 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,103 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.59 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Huyard Wayne Elliot sold 5,000 shares worth $1.18 million. 9,000 shares were sold by Wells Stuart, worth $1.91M on Tuesday, January 22. On Friday, February 8 Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 5,001 shares valued at $1.15M was sold by Wehmann James M.