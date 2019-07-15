Mkp Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) by $637,500; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Stake

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 22.29M shares traded or 27.57% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 456,578 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of Tracleer® (bosentan) Tablets in the United States – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Barbuto & Johansson, PA Informs Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical while Teva Begins Philadelphia Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Falling Debt, Falling EBITDA, Struggles Continue – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. â€“ TEVA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $589.91 million for 3.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.