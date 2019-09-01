Mkp Capital Management Holding in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Decreased by $3.53 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Benin Management Raised by $1.83 Million Its Stake

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Consumer Spending Fuels Q2 GDP: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Llc stated it has 34,897 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 45,201 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 66,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 52,433 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.08% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 81,500 shares. Engaged Capital Ltd Co has invested 15.62% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Citigroup reported 0% stake. 1,272 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 182,057 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,203 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 4,346 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 422,739 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.09% or 27,409 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Company reported 0.96% stake. Duncker Streett invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blume Cap owns 20,250 shares. 343,580 are held by Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com. Moreno Evelyn V reported 79,134 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Llc invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 12,218 were accumulated by Guardian Life Of America. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,913 shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 4,934 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 150,301 shares. 574,206 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Gradient Ltd invested in 0.71% or 135,414 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Driehaus Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,437 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).