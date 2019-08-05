Mkp Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Stake by $3.53 Million; Ancora Advisors Stake in Nike (NKE) Raised by $1.09 Million

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 998,761 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 138,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 125,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 7.08 million shares traded or 8.55% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 0.22% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 10,189 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,188 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% or 14,514 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wellington Management Llp holds 182,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.69 million were accumulated by Blackrock. 52,433 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. 29,362 are owned by Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Company. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 360,026 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 14,945 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited stated it has 5,397 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 29,594 are held by Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 138,522 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 40,987 shares.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 337,746 shares. Lynch Associate In invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mackenzie Fin owns 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.14M shares. Bp Public Llc invested in 0.44% or 134,000 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited has 0.97% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 68,014 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.19% or 189,000 shares in its portfolio. At Natl Bank holds 3,176 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe accumulated 6,011 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Independent Investors holds 2.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 64,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.48 million shares. Tuttle Tactical has 5,641 shares. Zacks Invest has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Interest reported 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

