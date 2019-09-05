Mkp Capital Management Has Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Position by $637,500; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Value Declined While Permit Capital Has Lifted Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 12.78M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 199,841 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Systematic Mgmt Lp reported 106,500 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp owns 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Ltd has invested 2.99% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 20,294 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 2.55 million shares. The New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 20,214 shares. American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 587,729 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.59% stake. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 79,544 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.83M for 2.84 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teva to Present New Analyses of Fremanezumab Efficacy and Safety in Adult Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Migraine at 19th Congress of the International Headache Society – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TEVA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Business Wire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.