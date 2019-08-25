Mkp Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) by $3.53 Million; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Declined While Diam Company LTD Cut Its Holding

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 779,172 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 139,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 172,424 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 312,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.83 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.19% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 374,606 shares. 144 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.06% stake. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0.42% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 64,459 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 7,280 shares. 623,339 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Incorporated. Prudential Fin accumulated 0.09% or 936,836 shares. 27,833 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. 1.26M are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 126,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 372,842 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 7,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 27,409 shares to 581,354 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 646,759 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 454,981 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 64,505 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 12,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,500 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Amer Intl Gp, a New York-based fund reported 33,577 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 178,800 were reported by Hennessy Inc. Moreover, Hood River Capital Mgmt has 0.84% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,280 shares. Ajo LP has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Millennium Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 69,114 shares.