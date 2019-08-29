Mkp Capital Management Cut Its Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Stake by $3.53 Million; H Partners Management Has Decreased Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $79.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 543,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 612,792 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hard Work Pays Off At Carriage Services – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Comstock Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financials and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “J.C. Penney stock tanks 12% after NYSE non-compliance letter – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $195.53M for 6.28 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solid Consumer Confidence Confirms Economic Stability: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.2% – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 243 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 45,201 shares. Rafferty Asset Management holds 0.01% or 34,897 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 14,389 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 112,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 693,237 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 1,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Inv Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 32,625 shares. Pinebridge LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 257,366 shares. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.33M shares. 646,759 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt. Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 53,775 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 29,594 shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.14% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.