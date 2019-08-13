MKM Partners Starts Coverage On Darden Restaurants (DRI) with $120.0000 Target; Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. See Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

MKM Partners has started its coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), today Tuesday, 13 August. The firm finds the stock of DRI attractive and has TP of $120.0000 with Neutral rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $128.38’s average target is 6.40% above currents $120.66 stock price. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.82 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.