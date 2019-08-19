Mizuho Removed Amgen (AMGN) Rating; Albemarle (ALB) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was cut by Mizuho from “Buy” rating to “Neutral” rating in a research note published on 19 August. The firm currently has a $212.0000 PT on the stock. Mizuho’s PT suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s stock close price.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 228 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 184 trimmed and sold holdings in Albemarle Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 92.10 million shares, down from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Albemarle Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 142 Increased: 158 New Position: 70.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.35 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $217.78’s average target is 6.74% above currents $204.02 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $22500 target in Friday, August 16 report.

The stock increased 2.32% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.69 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.69 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation for 27,450 shares.

