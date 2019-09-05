Mizuho Reiterated Western Digital (WDC) As “Buy”; Has TP Of $64.0000; 1 Analysts Are Bullish The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Last Week

Mizuho have a $64.0000 TP on the stock. The TP means a potential upside of 7.87% from Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s last price. This rating was revealed in a research note on Wednesday, 4 September.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 25.79% above currents $201.73 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. See The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods New Target: $225.0000 260.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Odeon Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $207 New Target: $218 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $262 New Target: $260 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $302 New Target: $312 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 1.39% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.72M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 15/04/2018 – Marcus By Goldman Sachs(R) Announces Acquisition Of Clarity Money; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 13/03/2018 – REVA Announces Recapitalization in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 2.4%; Goldman Sachs Leads; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman partnership shrinks under new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donaldson Management Llc accumulated 0.06% or 3,550 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 5,139 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 4.45 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 6,604 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.22% stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mirae Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fil Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 198,040 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.27% or 99,482 shares. 18,449 are owned by St Germain D J Co. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.73% or 32,858 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 23,719 shares. Mathes accumulated 9,549 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.45 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

The stock increased 3.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 6.30M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore upgrades WDC, sees NAND inflection – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, LVS, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Legal And General Public Limited accumulated 1.79M shares. Pennsylvania Co invested in 0.09% or 126,364 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Advent Cap Mngmt De reported 6,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp holds 6.90 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 117,706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 5,793 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lmr Llp accumulated 0.02% or 6,903 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 991,532 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J And Communications Llc reported 1.49M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.25% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.07 million shares. Oarsman Inc reported 0.85% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 225,656 shares.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.56 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.