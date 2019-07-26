Mizuho Reconfirms a “Buy” Rating on NovoCure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NVCR) and $91.0000 Target; 2 Analysts Bullish Ferro (FOE)

In analysts report sent to investors and clients on 26 July, NovoCure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock “Buy” was maintained by Analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $91.0000 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s close price.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferro Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. See Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) latest ratings:

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

The stock increased 2.51% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 685,589 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 64.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.77% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NovoCure has $7500 highest and $50 lowest target. $62.50’s average target is -20.90% below currents $79.01 stock price. NovoCure had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Shares for $39,750 were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

