Mizuho Reconfirms a Buy Rating on Edison Intl (EIX) and $86.0000 Target; Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Sellers Increased By 1.84% Their Shorts

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) had an increase of 1.84% in short interest. VBTX’s SI was 1.62M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.84% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 268,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s short sellers to cover VBTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 269,836 shares traded. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has declined 16.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VBTX News: 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veritex Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBTX); 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 02/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.37; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 Veritex Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mizuho currently has a $86.0000 target price on the $26.46B market cap company or 16.37% upside potential. In an analyst note shared with investors and clients on Wednesday morning, Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stock had its Buy Rating reiterated by expert analysts at Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50's average target is 2.17% above currents $73.9 stock price.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.46 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37 million for 11.62 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 1.40M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. It has a 17.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.