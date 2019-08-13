Mizuho Maintains a “Buy” Rating on FirstEnergy (FE) and $46.0000 Target; Marsico Capital Management Lowered Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position

In a research note revealed to investors and clients on today, Mizuho maintained their “Buy” rating on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)‘s stock. The price target means a potential upside of 3.35% from firm’s last stock close.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 86.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 338,275 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 51,040 shares with $5.13M value, down from 389,315 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 572,497 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jersey Central Power & Light Supports Annual National Night Out Events in 10 New Jersey Communities – GuruFocus.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.42 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 2.40 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 10/05/2018 – Penelec’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Announces Agreement in Principle with Creditors in FirstEnergy Solutions’ Chapter 11 Proceedings; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.68 billion. The firm operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services divisions. It has a 96.34 P/E ratio. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FirstEnergy Corp. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1.58 million shares. Carroll Fincl Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,443 shares. Brinker reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 65,821 shares. Sigma Planning has 13,654 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtn reported 912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 275,114 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel accumulated 672,700 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 182,285 shares stake. Van Eck Corporation invested in 1,298 shares. 16,400 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 50,422 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.25’s average target is 1.66% above currents $44.51 stock price. FirstEnergy had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $111 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 16,481 shares to 86,491 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 49,149 shares and now owns 85,139 shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc was raised too.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.