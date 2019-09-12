Mizuho Initiated uniQure (QURE)’s Coverage with $67.0000 Target; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc acquired 298,700 shares as Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Manor Road Capital Partners Llc holds 5.00M shares with $134.95M value, up from 4.70M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc (Call) now has $19.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 3.53M shares traded or 60.41% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

The firm Mizuho has initiated coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock, rating it a “Buy” while giving it the target price at $67.0000.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 312,849 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $90 highest and $76 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 74.39% above currents $47.45 stock price. uniQure NV had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of QURE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust initiated uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $76 target.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.