Mizuho Finl Group (MFG) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Position by $612,000; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Puzo Michael J Lowered Holding by $307,854

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 64,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 5.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (MFG) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 156,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 462,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mizuho Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 4.32M shares traded or 520.78% up from the average. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) has declined 20.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MFG News: 09/03/2018 – UK Jan Mfg Output +0.1% On Mo, +2.7% On Yr; 04/04/2018 – DCP Midstream to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS MIZUHO SECURITIES IS AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – Canada Mfg Shipments -1.0% In Jan From Dec; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 15/05/2018 – Mizuho Financial FY Rev Y3.56T Vs Y3.29T; 26/04/2018 – Takeuchi Mfg May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Torishima Pump Mfg 6363.T -2017/18 group results; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.84 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 243,670 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 1.72 million shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Wms Prtn Llc accumulated 7,945 shares. Moreover, Gulf State Bank (Uk) has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ci Invs reported 2.42M shares stake. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 59,690 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 54,878 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 115,912 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. First Corp In accumulated 0.06% or 1,263 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 18,443 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund owns 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,092 shares. S&Co owns 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,263 shares. The Florida-based Edmp Incorporated has invested 3.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livingston Group Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares to 52,396 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,893 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 31,872 shares to 136,544 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

