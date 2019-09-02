Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

We are comparing Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) and Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.44 6.40 Popular Inc. 54 2.20 N/A 6.17 9.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Popular Inc. Popular Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Popular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Popular Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Popular Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Popular Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Popular Inc. is $66, which is potential 25.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Popular Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.42% and 90.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Popular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mizuho Financial Group Inc. -3.07% -1.05% -9.27% -13.15% -20.45% -5.33% Popular Inc. 1.97% 4.58% 0.75% 4.75% 14.41% 21.9%

For the past year Mizuho Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Popular Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Popular Inc. beats Mizuho Financial Group Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.