Mizuho Covers Paylocity Holding (PCTY) with $105.0000 Target; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Has 1.28 Sentiment

The research firm Mizuho has started coverage on Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock, rating it a “Neutral” while setting the target at $105.0000.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 154 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 120 sold and decreased stakes in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 163.31 million shares, down from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Starwood Property Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 96 Increased: 98 New Position: 56.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for 110,000 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 820,869 shares or 5.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 203,561 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 4.36% in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,988 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $118.33’s average target is 8.09% above currents $109.47 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.