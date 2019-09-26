Mizuho Bank LTD Trimmed Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Price Rose; As Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Share Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Holding by $1.79 Million

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 413,083 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 8,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 70,986 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 79,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $183.46. About 335,474 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 91,165 shares. First Washington Corporation stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sand Hill Global Lc owns 37,997 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 24,488 shares. Whitnell & Company has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jennison Ltd Company reported 24,390 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn owns 320 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 2,340 shares. 149,057 are held by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Nomura Asset Management owns 483,172 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 2,911 shares.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.27M for 32.75 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 11,885 shares to 76,661 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt has invested 5.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Northeast Invest holds 2,524 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Incorporated holds 0.2% or 241,087 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.69% or 49,796 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.1% or 27,050 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,530 shares. Franklin has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 276,128 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.44% or 284,400 shares. Interactive Financial accumulated 98 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 82,806 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 0.04% or 395 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Llc has 2,008 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

