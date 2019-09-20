Mizuho Bank LTD Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Position by $179.00 Million as Shares Rose; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Raised Stake by $2.28 Million as Shares Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 43,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 117,063 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 74,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 614,219 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $211.86. About 665,578 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s (NYSE:BBW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 53,663 shares to 178,917 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 792,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,057 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $63.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 1.15% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Endowment Lp holds 32,600 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 13,600 were reported by Wendell David Associates. Andra Ap accumulated 119,400 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 57,278 shares. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Keybank National Association Oh reported 24.92M shares. 26,431 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Northside Mgmt stated it has 8,205 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jnba, a Minnesota-based fund reported 399 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 0% or 557 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 28,945 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Lp has invested 1.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Contravisory Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 344 shares. Burns J W & reported 0.82% stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.2% or 33,910 shares. Permanens LP holds 0.02% or 400 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Friess Associate Limited stated it has 85,077 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 140,433 shares. Park Oh holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,532 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brinker reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,428 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19,205 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81 million for 32.30 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 ETF Zones to Watch Ahead of Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.