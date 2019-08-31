Mizuho Bank LTD Stake In Cme Group (CME) Was Increased; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Increased Holding in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $4.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 284,066 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 598 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,196 shares. Earnest Partners Llc holds 16 shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 346,685 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Boston Advsrs Lc accumulated 64,152 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 85,882 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 12,868 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 78,539 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cornerstone Advisors Inc, Washington-based fund reported 27 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Wesbanco State Bank has 30,246 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares to 153,228 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,907 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 7,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 52,069 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Services accumulated 3,376 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Efg Asset Management (Americas) stated it has 4,259 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.07M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt reported 3,209 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 43,753 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cap Interest Ca reported 43,475 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability reported 1,408 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% or 51 shares.

