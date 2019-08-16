Mizuho Bank LTD Raised Cme Group (CME) Position by $14.76 Million; As Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 129,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 438,859 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.91 million, down from 568,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 641,604 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $212.6. About 509,276 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “S&P 500, Nasdaq notch another record close after strong earnings from Alphabet, Starbucks – CNBC” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell invested in 2,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Westfield Cap Com LP invested in 0.12% or 98,224 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.28% or 1.87M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 1,489 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.02% stake. Windward Cap Management Ca owns 2.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 101,981 shares. Cibc Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 47,884 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.08% or 6,120 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation owns 384,540 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.34% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Pennsylvania-based Swarthmore Gp has invested 2.54% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fjarde Ap reported 112,956 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Trust Of Vermont has 0.63% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.37 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,462 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com accumulated 11,024 shares. Ghp Advisors Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5.02 million shares. 60,635 are held by Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,016 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 323,464 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 1,497 shares. 1.67M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 108,643 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 3,183 are owned by Profund Llc. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 14,859 shares. Jlb Associates accumulated 2.77% or 96,200 shares. 13,200 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited invested in 1,758 shares or 0.03% of the stock.