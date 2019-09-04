Mizuho Bank LTD Position In Cme Group (CME) Was Boosted; Kylin Management Holding In New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Was Has Increased

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 1.54M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 907,987 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc stated it has 1,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,547 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 0.07% or 2,975 shares. Sarl reported 75,825 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pathstone Family Office Limited has 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,020 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 131,223 shares. Parametric Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,516 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 31,968 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 2,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.