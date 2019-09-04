Mizuho Bank LTD Position in Cme Group (CME) Upped as Stock Rose; Aqr Capital Management Holding in Nautilus (NLS) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 275,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The hedge fund held 801,453 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 526,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 241,630 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 22/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.81. About 420,243 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $100,057 activity. $19,880 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was bought by McMahon William B on Wednesday, August 7. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider BOLIO WAYNE M bought $14,973.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Skylands Ltd reported 157,250 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Parametric Associates Ltd Co invested in 173,822 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 476,281 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd holds 31,422 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 51,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 120,420 shares. Legal General Gp Plc stated it has 68,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). 20,563 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 10,650 shares to 86,319 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 47,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,717 are held by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Capital Fund Management invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nadler, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,130 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Viking Fund Management Limited, North Dakota-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Haverford Trust Company accumulated 1,319 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.18% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 1,805 shares. Howe Rusling owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 6,231 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Blair William And Il holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 164,866 shares.

