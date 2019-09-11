Mizuho Bank LTD Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Raised by $14.76 Million; Deere & Co Com (DE) Share Value Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Has Lifted by $639,705 Its Stake

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $163.33. About 315,699 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 348,799 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates reported 43,910 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,663 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 48,766 shares or 0.76% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 102 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 24,084 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% or 11,326 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 0.48% or 71,252 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 1,268 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sns Fincl Grp accumulated 24,387 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0.08% or 58,417 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp reported 1,680 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stillwater Investment Management Lc has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,486 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Company invested in 1.28% or 209,147 shares. 13,573 were accumulated by Cipher Lp. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,947 shares. Blackrock stated it has 18.52 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0% or 12 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 0.8% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). South State reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company owns 8,090 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.12M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 148,304 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Nine Masts Limited invested in 0.12% or 2,335 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 11,334 shares.