Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Stake; Covalent Partners Trimmed Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position by $2.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 1.34 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 657,883 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 27,805 shares. Massachusetts Services Commerce Ma accumulated 6.17M shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,034 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20.23 million shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De owns 1.71M shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability has 63,119 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability owns 93,246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 917,605 shares. 297,362 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Matarin Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 18,800 are held by Broadview Advisors Lc. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 664,677 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 1,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.