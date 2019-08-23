Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $14.76 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) Has Lowered by $432,576

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 24,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 79,408 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 103,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 389,752 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $213.24. About 592,592 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 4,650 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 5,000 shares stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Virginia-based Old Dominion Mgmt Inc has invested 1.78% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,462 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.05% or 197,482 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 1,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset stated it has 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Republic Investment Management Inc has 116,948 shares. Stifel owns 380,040 shares. Argent holds 7,410 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,194 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,435 shares. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,289 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sabal Tru Communications holds 3,175 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK) by 87,806 shares to 386,639 shares, valued at $45.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN).