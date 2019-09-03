Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; Dsm Capital Partners Increases Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 907,987 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $182.08. About 930,460 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares to 312,068 shares, valued at $64.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 412,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).