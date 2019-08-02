Mizuho Bank LTD Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME); Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holder Orleans Capital Management Raised Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 614,691 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.87. About 1.27M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance reported 43,434 shares. Montecito State Bank And Trust accumulated 0.15% or 5,737 shares. Csu Producer Resource invested 8.57% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Paragon Limited owns 3,744 shares. 7,701 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Blue Chip Prtnrs accumulated 1.85% or 91,939 shares. 5.90M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp. Capital Growth Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 16,575 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,951 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Security Tru Communications stated it has 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp, New York-based fund reported 10,464 shares. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.23% or 153,600 shares. 362,018 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Harris County threatens to sue Valero over benzene emissions after Hurricane Harvey – bizjournals.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UAE plans oil trade overhaul to boost Middle Eastern clout – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street drops to one-month low on trade, growth fears – Reuters” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based First Corp In has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital International Ca invested in 43,475 shares. 111,788 are held by Proshare Limited Liability Corp. Orleans Capital La owns 11,155 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 3,558 shares. 59,962 are held by Savant Capital Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 599,756 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 6,120 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,810 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 10,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vontobel Asset Mgmt owns 1.82M shares for 2.48% of their portfolio.