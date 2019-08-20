Mizuho Bank LTD Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME); As Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stock Declined, Broadfin Capital Increased Its Stake by $6.74 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 439,043 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $214.39. About 464,266 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 200,717 shares. 37,179 were accumulated by Grisanti Cap Mngmt. First Utd Bankshares Tru has 0.78% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.08% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gideon Inc has 0.75% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,709 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 2,147 shares. 3,456 were reported by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 700,666 shares. Alkeon Management Ltd Com holds 364,102 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 13,722 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Underhill Invest Management Limited owns 41,300 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 62,200 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 24,400 shares to 263,500 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc by 220,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,854 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).