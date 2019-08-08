Mizuho Bank LTD Increased Holding in Cme Group (CME); Sector Gamma As Boosted Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Shares Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $209.59. About 273,247 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video)

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $237. About 366,489 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 83,143 shares to 88,076 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 49,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,684 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.13% or 214,474 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 11,906 shares. Amica Mutual Co holds 0.21% or 7,027 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorporation accumulated 4,207 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). City Holdings reported 275 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 28,883 shares. Guardian Tru Co owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 80 shares. Northside Capital Management Llc accumulated 0.08% or 852 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,246 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.04% or 382,812 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

