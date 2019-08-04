Mizuho Bank LTD Has Upped Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $14.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Increased Its Holding by $23.12 Million as Valuation Declined

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42M, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 667,575 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Ltd Co holds 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,565 shares. Eagle Ridge reported 1.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Int Ca holds 88,060 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability owns 2,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). California Employees Retirement accumulated 1.55 million shares. 8,945 are held by Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stevens Capital LP holds 151,349 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 43,753 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisor Partners Lc invested in 7,674 shares or 0.16% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada accumulated 0.01% or 1,161 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 66,763 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN) by 117,284 shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $721.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc. by 18,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,967 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG).

